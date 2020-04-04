  1. Home
  2.  → Assembly

Assembly

Empower your team with peer to peer recognition

#1 Product of the DayToday
Assembly is a free employee engagement, recognition, and rewards platform (free for unlimited users). Raise the bar on recognition and help instill your company's core values.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
15 Reviews4.7/5
Joshua Gunning
Joshua Gunning
Maker
The whole team has been working hard on this project for just over a year now. Helping boost recognition in the workplace is simply a starting point. We intend to do a lot more very soon and make it easier than ever to scale and sustain powerful cultures both for co-located and distributed teams/companies. Please give Assembly a try for free and don't hold back on your feedback. If you end up enjoying Assembly and want to take advantage of our paid plans, we're giving Product Hunters a special discount for our Team or Business plan – 1 month to the first 50 that claim this coupon code: ASSEMBLYONPH1MO
Upvote (7)Share
Mark Sayers
Mark Sayers
Easy-to-use interface during engagement as well.
Upvote (2)Share
Ben Devine
Ben Devine
Smart discovery process; very helpful in matching my needs to the right tech.
Upvote (1)Share
Adam Svärd
Adam Svärd
Love this tool! User friendly, seamless experience. Highly recommend!
Upvote (1)Share
Laken Butler
Laken Butler
Nice product, very useful right now. Thanks.
Upvote (1)Share