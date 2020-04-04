Discussion
Joshua Gunning
The whole team has been working hard on this project for just over a year now. Helping boost recognition in the workplace is simply a starting point. We intend to do a lot more very soon and make it easier than ever to scale and sustain powerful cultures both for co-located and distributed teams/companies. Please give Assembly a try for free and don't hold back on your feedback. If you end up enjoying Assembly and want to take advantage of our paid plans, we're giving Product Hunters a special discount for our Team or Business plan – 1 month to the first 50 that claim this coupon code: ASSEMBLYONPH1MO
Easy-to-use interface during engagement as well.
Smart discovery process; very helpful in matching my needs to the right tech.
Love this tool! User friendly, seamless experience. Highly recommend!
Nice product, very useful right now. Thanks.