Home
→
Product
→
AskYourDatabase
AskYourDatabase
Connect your database and start chatting with your data.
Visit
Upvote 14
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
ChatGPT Plugin for databases, forget complex SQL or Python scripts, connect your database and start chatting with your data.
Launched in
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Database
by
AskYourDatabase
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Your insights will help shape the future of AskYourDatabase. Please leave your feedback below. "
The makers of AskYourDatabase
About this launch
AskYourDatabase
Connect your database and start chatting with your data.
0
reviews
13
followers
Follow for updates
AskYourDatabase by
AskYourDatabase
was hunted by
Sheldon Niu
in
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Database
. Made by
Sheldon Niu
. Featured on July 27th, 2023.
AskYourDatabase
is not rated yet. This is AskYourDatabase's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
