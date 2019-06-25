Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Artboard Studio 2.0

Artboard Studio 2.0

Design, collaborate and present all in the browser

#1 Product of the DayToday
Artboard Studio is an online graphic design app for branding and marketing design. You can create photorealistic mockups right in your browser. With V2.0 you can collaborate on your projects and assets, present and get feedback for your designs in real-time.
Reviews
Fatih Turan
Rod Blackney
Marwaan Sasman
 +30 reviews
View all 11 reviews → 
Helpful
  • Marwaan Sasman
    Marwaan SasmanCreative Director at Pigeon Pie
    Pros: 

    - High quality mockups & attention to detail. - Beautiful pre-made templates. - Fast & fluid interface. - Generous selection of objects.

    Cons: 

    - Lack of backgrounds / studio backdrops / stage options. - Export quality not suitable for high resolution work.

    Extremely powerful tool for creating quick mockups for client presentations and social media. Well made templates with high customisability. The care and attention to detail from the team is evident throughout the entire product.

    Marwaan Sasman has used this product for one month.
    Comments (1)
  • Mike Rosales
    Mike RosalesDesign and Technology Lover
    Pros: 

    I liked the simplicity of artboard studio, anywhere you have a browser, no need for software to be installed.

    Cons: 

    more logo templates? I know it is not photoshop with smart objects, but it is in a league of its own.

    Been using it to mockup work for presentation to my clients. Been good at it. No high res export, but the client does not need it anyway. Software has been improving since Day 1 of my subscription.

    Mike Rosales has used this product for one year.
    Comments (0)
Discussion
Mücahit Gayıran
Mücahit Gayıran
Maker
Artboard Studio changed the way of marketing and branding design a few months ago. Designers, manufacturers, distributors and advertising agencies, actually anyone who needs a simple and innovative design solution loves Artboard Studio. With Artboard Studio you can create realistic and professional looking marketing visuals with real-life products right in your browser, without downloading or installing anything. Thousands of customizable product photos along with professionally designed templates are available to everyone. More than 60.000 people are using Artboard Studio to create amazing promotional visuals for their products and services. Now it is time to move it to the next level. Introducing Artboard Studio 2.0 You can now collaborate on your projects with your colleagues. You can invite, share and design together, right in your browser. No matter where you are, no matter which computer you are using, design together with the same assets. Build your own branding assets and create a consistent look across all of your projects. Upload your logos, set your brand colors, upload custom fonts and adjust your branding styles. Artboard Studio will automatically update your changes in all of your current projects. Present your projects with multiple versions to your clients and get real-time feedback. Your clients can view the changes in your projects / versions in real-time, they can comment on specific parts of your projects. Create public links for your presentations or share privately via email. This is the new way of branding design, and we have just got started.
Upvote (7)Share
Ezra Mikhel
Ezra Mikhel
@mucahit_gayiran It looks absolutely amazing. Making it easier for designers. It is an all-in-one, package. Thumbs up and good luck :)
UpvoteShare
Eric Alli
Eric Alli
I love this product! Great UI and workflow for generating mockups. Coincidentally, I just included it in a roundup of essential tools for Product Designers. https://designerup.co/blog/essen... Looking forward to more updates!
Upvote (2)Share
Hooman Askari
Hooman Askari
Maker
@ericalli Wow thanks for the article :)
UpvoteShare
Adithya Shreshti
Adithya Shreshti
Nothing comes close to Artboard Studio for its simplicity but it still has few bugs. I only wish there was a way for me to give access to my VA without actually sharing the credentials or subscribing them as a team member (we are just starting off). Also, there should be a way for users to share their designs as templates that other can use within Artboard Studio. Kudos and all the best @mucahit_gayiran @human_a
Upvote (1)Share
Hooman Askari
Hooman Askari
Maker
@mucahit_gayiran @adithya We always appreciate the feedback we hear, and we are always working hard to fix the bugs and improve Artboard Studio. As of team members, we decreased our prices to make it more affordable for teams, and we are also working on a new feature for individuals to be able to share their projects outside of a team. Currently, you can do it as a presentation, to get feedback. Once again thank you very much for being with us :)
UpvoteShare
Adithya Shreshti
Adithya Shreshti
@mucahit_gayiran @human_a You mean decreased the price to make it affordable? More than sharing the presentation for feedback, I would like a way where my VA can edit or create when necessary. An ability to just give access to one more person will help us bounds. But as we scale beyond that, we will be able to subscribe for every additional team member.
UpvoteShare
Hooman Askari
Hooman Askari
Maker
@mucahit_gayiran @adithya Thanks, fixed the typo. That feature is on top of our todo list and we are working on a way to make sharing projects as simple as sending a link.
Upvote (1)Share
Teng Wei Chun
Teng Wei Chun
Pros: Easy to use right from the get go. Beautiful templates. Having the branding assets feature is great. Cons: Not a huge selection of templates but I guess Artboard Studio would add more over time. Feature request: Would love the feature similar to placeit where one enters the URL and an image of the URL is automatically placed on the digital mockup.
Upvote (1)Share
Hooman Askari
Hooman Askari
Maker
@weichun_xsquare Thanks for sharing with us. The process of adding new items and templates will never stop. We have a big team working on them constantly. As of the link to image, that sounds like a great idea. Added it to our todo list :)
UpvoteShare
Ankit Rana
Ankit Rana
Artboard Studio is an absolute must have tool for Digital Marketers working on the design and creative side. It can literally make a marketer like me create awesome mock-ups, artwork and designs that look professional! Pros: - Awesome collection of templates - Great UI - Awesome Team - New templates frequently added Cons: - Keeps you wanting for more. Keep up the great work Artboard Studio team!
Upvote (1)Share