Artboard Studio 2.0
Design, collaborate and present all in the browser
- High quality mockups & attention to detail. - Beautiful pre-made templates. - Fast & fluid interface. - Generous selection of objects.
- Lack of backgrounds / studio backdrops / stage options. - Export quality not suitable for high resolution work.
Extremely powerful tool for creating quick mockups for client presentations and social media. Well made templates with high customisability. The care and attention to detail from the team is evident throughout the entire product.Marwaan Sasman has used this product for one month.
I liked the simplicity of artboard studio, anywhere you have a browser, no need for software to be installed.
more logo templates? I know it is not photoshop with smart objects, but it is in a league of its own.
Been using it to mockup work for presentation to my clients. Been good at it. No high res export, but the client does not need it anyway. Software has been improving since Day 1 of my subscription.Mike Rosales has used this product for one year.