Hey guys! 👋👋 I had an issue. I had about 2 dozen ideas, and neither the time nor energy to actually validate them. My partner and I came up with a decent idea. We would create a simple landing page for each idea with a poll just asking "Are You Interested? Yes / No". We started validating like this and got awesome feedback on our ideas. But there was still a problem. We couldn't find a good way to actually make these sites, and the way that we were doing it took at least an hour or two per site. There was too much friction. Also there was no good way to track the number of Yes/No votes without just looking at analytics and ballparking it based on pageviews. That's why I created AreYouInterested. AreYouInterested is a super-simple landing page builder that allows you to create sites to validate your ideas unbelievably quick. Creating a landing page in 55s: Users can vote yes/no on your idea with the click of a button, and then input their email if they are interested. AreYouInterested tracks: 1. Number of "Yes" and "No" votes 2. Percent of "Yes" votes 3. Number of emails collected We collate all of this information for you in your dashboard. You can see at a glance all of your sites, or go to a single site to download your emails or change the site. Benefits of AreYouInterested: - If you just post your ideas to Reddit, Twitter, etc, you are confined to heuristic measures of validation. If 3 people like the idea, is that validated? What if you get 50 likes but no retweets? There is little value to be gained just from posting the idea and manually gauging interest. - Collecting emails using other providers is hard. Most require you to manually add a widget to collect emails. Since AreYouInterested sites all follow the same template, you don't have to worry about it. - You just have to focus on driving eyes. We will make sure that your site looks good and works. You just have to drive the traffic to it. - Don't waste months of your life on an idea that people might not want.
Are You Interested was much lower friction than any other landing page service I found. The generated pages look great and provide just enough customization to produce good results without any yak shaving.
@emosenkis thanks so much Eitan! Your early feedback was super helpful to us.
