Hello, Product Hunters! 🐱 This is Jacobo, one of the cofounders of Arengu! We’d like to thank @kevin for hunting our product! 🤗 Arengu helps you build complex logic for forms, without coding. This platform allows you to create forms, but also way more than that. Add intricate flows, integrate other providers and automate actions. Arengu features: 🎨 Drag-and-drop editor: Build forms as you like them: multi-step forms, social login, approval forms. Quick and easy. 🧠 Build complex logic: Add logic to your forms with the Flows editor. Create intricate server-side logic, add dynamic actions or automate tasks for a completely personalized functioning for your forms. 📄 Use case templates: Build some of the most common use cases in seconds by using ready-made templates: forms with one-time password verification, user registration forms, payment forms, lead qualification forms, and much more. ✨ Low-code, developer-friendly: Build complex and custom logic in no time and without coding skills. Reduce development resources, maintenance and costs. Do you have coding skills? Great! Then you can take advantage of some of Arengu’s features and personalize your forms and flows even more. 👨🏽💻 Language agnostic: Integrate your forms with any stack, simply by embedding them on your site. Try our product with a special offer for Product Hunters: explore the professional plan for free and share your impressions! Also you can read my blog post talking about how we've built Arengu from scratch, our story and vision: https://blog.arengu.com/arengu-the-brain-behind-signup-forms-our-story-and-vision/ We’re looking forward to hearing from you!
Yeah! Sounds really interesting for people that, like me have no coding skills and needs to do more complex flow on the forms. Cheers. 🙌
@vaughtton thank you very much for your feedback! If you need help with a 1:1 onboarding using Arengu, just ping me :)
Great job. I try this project few weeks ago and the experience is amazing. Congratulations Arengu Team!
@borja_maceira thank you very much Borja! We love Arengu is helpful for your business :)
We are a digital marketing agency and we use Arengu for all of our leadgen projects. It reduces our dev load, makes us go faster and help us provide a richer onboarding flow for our customers. Congrats @jacobo_vidal & team! Looking forward to see what you come up next in Arengu!
@alvaro_gomez_elogia thank you very much Álvaro! We love to see how Arengu can help digital marketing agencies ;)
Nice story and great product! Arengu has made me love forms again! :) Congratulations Arengu Team and good luck!
@edusalguero Thank you very much Edu! Forms are not dead and we like to love them again ;)
