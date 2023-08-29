Effortlessly explore archive contents without the need for extraction, enabling a convenient overview of stored files and structure. Quickly preview files using Quick Look, share them directly from the archive, or drag and drop them wherever you desire.
Easier tools to plan projects and track tasks. Try it free
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Thanks for checking out our launch! We're really excited to know what you think about Arclite Pro and if you're into the idea of a Finder-like experience for managing archives on your Mac. Let us know your thoughts!"