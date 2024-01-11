Products
Home
→
Product
→
Archuos
Archuos
Social Investment app to bring investors on single platform
The app combines the power of social networking to enable: Users to post investment stories and share insights. Users to host your own offline & online events to meet investors. Archuos fights loneliness to investors.
Launched in
Fintech
Social Media
Investing
by
Archuos
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"We would like to ask any feedback to improve the mobile app. The potential of Archuos is big. "
The makers of Archuos
About this launch
Archuos
Social Investment app to bring investors on single platform
Archuos by
Archuos
was hunted by
Archuos
in
Fintech
,
Social Media
,
Investing
. Made by
Archuos
. Featured on January 12th, 2024.
Archuos
is not rated yet. This is Archuos's first launch.
