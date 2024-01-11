Products
Archuos

Social Investment app to bring investors on single platform

Free
The app combines the power of social networking to enable: Users to post investment stories and share insights. Users to host your own offline & online events to meet investors. Archuos fights loneliness to investors.
Launched in
Fintech
Social Media
Investing
 by
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"We would like to ask any feedback to improve the mobile app. The potential of Archuos is big. "

The makers of Archuos
About this launch
0
reviews
29
followers
Archuos by
was hunted by
in Fintech, Social Media, Investing. Made by
. Featured on January 12th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Archuos's first launch.
Upvotes
18
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-