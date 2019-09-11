Arcane Maps
Like Google Maps, but it respects your privacy.
#2 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews
Maker
Walterion
Hi everyone ✌️, Walterion is here, and I'm excited to introduce you to Arcane Maps 🗺️, a private and secure alternative for Google Maps. As we keep hearing about data breach news of big companies, it is harder for us to keep trusting them with our personal data, especially our location history. It made us think about finding a better way. We believe the best way to keep data secure is by not having them in the first place. That's why we choose the server-less and encrypted solution with the help of blockchain. We worked on it for months, and now it is ready to share with you. Arcane Maps is a full-featured map service and with it, your identity, location, search history, favorite places and all, will be private and in your control. All safe and secure on blockchain-based cloud storage with high industry standard encryptions. Arcane Maps is available now for Mobile and Desktop right in your browser. It is entirely free with users’ support, so come and join us in our launch. I can’t wait to hear what you think. Please do not hesitate to ask me any questions. Shows you the path without knowing where you are — Arcane Maps P.S. Here is the rest of Arcane Projects if you missed them: Docs, Sheets, Marks, and Photos.
Upvote (6)Share
Maker
Thanks to @aaronoleary for the Hunt ✌️
Nice Map ! I like the overall look... Works smoothly on desktop and mobile ! Some questions though : - Any plan for natives app ? - Do you plan to have an API for third party developers ? - Whats your source ? OpenStreetMap ? - How do you plan to have as much POI as GMaps ? PS : Having some issue on mobile, when I click on the map it goes all the way back to NY, I'm in Paris :-)
Maker
@mgs Thank you very much for the comment! - Yes, native apps are under development for Android and then iOS. - No plan for an API for now, but a very interesting idea. - Yes, OpenStreet and Mapbox. - No plans for now. It seems you didn't give the app location permission, so it goes back to the default, NY.
@walterion1 I think I did 🤔 otherwise when I click on the location button on right bottom corner it would not go to where I am I'm guessing. Thanks for the details, I hope it will get the attention it deserve, people doesn't realise yet how much Google knows about all our moves, it's scary !
UpvoteShare