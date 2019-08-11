Arcane Docs
Hi everyone ✌️, Walterion is here, and I'm excited to introduce you to Arcane Docs ✨, a secure and GDPR compliant alternative for Google Docs and Microsoft Word. As we keep hearing about data breach news of big companies like Dropbox or WhatsApp, it is harder for us to keep trusting them with our file and personal data, and it made us think about finding a better way. We believe the best way to keep data secure is not having them in the first place. That's why we choose the server-less solution, in another word, blockchain. The most challenging part for us was designing a blockchain app that doesn't look like a blockchain app! We wanted to make the transition from centralized to decentralized solutions as smoothly as possible. That is where Blockstack comes in to help us with a secure and decentralized authentication service, working on Bitcoin blockchain. Arcane Docs is a full-featured online document editor. You can create documents or import from Google Docs and Microsoft Word. All save and secure on blockchain-based cloud storage with high industry standard encryptions. You can also create a share link and start collaborating in private too. It is Free and available for use in any modern browser right now. I can't wait to hear what you think. Please do not hesitate to ask me any questions.
