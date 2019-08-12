Log InSign up
Arcane Marks

Redact & annotate parts of an image in 2 clicks.

Redact & Annotate images. Hide or mark up essential parts of your image by simply clicking and dragging on it.
Available for Windows and Mac.
Hi everyone ✌️, Walterion is here, and I'm excited to introduce you to Arcane Marks ✨, Redact & Annotate images + Sharing. Hide or mark up essential parts of your image by simply clicking and dragging on it. You can use Marks to mark up pictures, screenshots, or document. Then save or share your snap using BlackHole. It is Free and available for Windows and Mac,
Thanks to @aaronoleary for the Hunt ✌️
