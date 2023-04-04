Products
This is the latest launch from Arcade
Ranked #8 for today
Arcade Growth
Grow your product with actionable insights
High performing products and teams need to learn, fast. That’s why we’re introducing Arcade Growth. Make beautiful Arcades fast with our video trimming functionality, show off your brand, learn from experiments, and collaborate with your team.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Design Tools
,
SaaS
by
Arcade
About this launch
Arcade
Build playful interactive demos
83
reviews
1.8K
followers
Arcade Growth by
Arcade
was hunted by
Caroline Clark
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Design Tools
,
SaaS
. Made by
Caroline Clark
,
Rich Manalang
,
Charlie McGeorge
,
Ben Zohar
,
Aleks
,
Nigel Koh
,
Sandeep Duvvur
and
Tamar Lindenbaum
. Featured on April 5th, 2023.
Arcade
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 83 users. It first launched on January 11th, 2022.
Upvotes
140
Comments
30
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#37
