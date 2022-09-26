Products
This is the latest launch from Arcade
See Arcade’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Arcade 2.0
Ranked #1 for today
Arcade 2.0
The Easiest Way to Showcase your Product
Visit
Upvote 75
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Create interactive demos in minutes that can be embedded on websites, blog posts, email, or tweets. Get your prospective users to try before they buy, and turn all users into power users.
Try it out for free: arcade.software.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
SaaS
,
Tech
by
Arcade
About this launch
Arcade
Build playful interactive demos
44
reviews
165
followers
Follow for updates
Arcade 2.0 by
Arcade
was hunted by
Caroline Clark
in
Chrome Extensions
,
SaaS
,
Tech
. Made by
Caroline Clark
,
Rich Manalang
,
Charlie McGeorge
,
Aileen Horgan
,
Ben Zohar
,
Aleks
,
Nigel Koh
and
Val
. Featured on September 29th, 2022.
Arcade
is rated
5/5 ★
by 44 users. It first launched on January 11th, 2022.
Upvotes
75
Comments
34
Day rank
#1
Week rank
#49
Report