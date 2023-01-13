Products
Best products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Arc
Arc
Ranked #5 for today

Arc

This new web browser is going to kill Chrome

Free
Arc is a browser that promotes organization and concentration. It is flexible and able to adapt to the most specific individual needs. As they say on the homepage, "Arc is your breathing space on the web. Are you ready to ditch the old internet?"
Launched in Productivity, User Experience, Tech by
Arc
WorkOS
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app Enterprise Ready
About this launch
Arc
ArcThis new web browser is going to kill Chrome
0
reviews
30
followers
Arc by
Arc
was hunted by
Evrard Comte
in Productivity, User Experience, Tech. Featured on January 16th, 2023.
Arc
is not rated yet. This is Arc's first launch.
Upvotes
29
Vote chart
Comments
4
Vote chart
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#6