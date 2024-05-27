Launches
Arbonum
Arbonum

Global payroll for Gamedev teams

Meet Arbonum - 1st Global Payroll platform tailored to needs of teams in Gamedev. Pay and manage your international contractors from a single platform.
Launched in
Payments
Global Nomad
Human Resources
 by
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Simplenote
Simplenote
188 upvotes
A tiny and light piece of software makes life so much easier.
HEY
HEY
5,429 upvotes
Finally I love inbox. Thanx to the whole Basecamp team for making this happen.
Todoist
Todoist
4,696 upvotes
Everything from daily tasks to year planning. Probably the most used app in my Mac.
About this launch
3reviews
58
followers
Arbonum by
was hunted by
Roman Gordy
in Payments, Global Nomad, Human Resources. Made by
Roman Gordy
Featured on May 30th, 2024.
Arbonum is rated 4.7/5 by 3 users. This is Arbonum's first launch.
Upvotes
53
Comments
22
Day rank
#15
Week rank
#77