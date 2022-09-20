Sign in
Appwrite
100% open source alternative for Firebase
A secure open-source backend server provides the core APIs required to build web and mobile applications. Appwrite provides authentication, database, storage, functions, and advanced realtime capabilities.
Launched in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
Appwrite
About this launch
Appwrite by
Appwrite
was hunted by
Eldad Fux
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Eldad Fux
,
Christy Jacob
,
Torsten Dittmann
,
Damodar Lohani
,
Bradley Schofield
,
Jake
,
Sara
,
Matej Bačo
,
Aditya Oberai
,
Tenne
,
Kristin Davis
,
Wess Cope
,
May En
,
Elad Shechter
,
Vincent Ge
,
Haimantika Mitra
,
Chen Parnasa
,
Tessa Mero
,
Everly Precia Suresh
,
Shimon Newman
,
shmuel fogel
,
Arman
,
Carla Alexander
,
Emma Carpagnano
,
Dylan Graham
,
Alex Patterson
and
Steven Nguyen
. Featured on September 21st, 2022.
Appwrite
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. This is Appwrite's first launch.
