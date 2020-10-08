ApproveIt for Slack
Serge Gusev
MakerCo-founder at ApproveIt
Hey, PH community! 👋 Serge from ApproveIt here! We are super excited to share our app with you! ApproveIt lets you ask specified teammates to approve quotes, docs, time-off requests, expenses, and more right in Slack. Be sure that nothing will be missed or ignored thanks to automatic follow-ups. Get instant notification when your request got approved or rejected with comments. View the history of all your requests without time-wasting search in the Email and DMs. Looking forward to your questions and feedback!
Dmitry DrobyshevCo-Founder @ Storyx.io
Great idea, guys. Good job!
Serge Gusev
MakerCo-founder at ApproveIt
@itnon thank you!
Valentine Erokhin
Where do I look for the request history? Also, great product, glad there's more solutions integrated with Slack lately
Serge Gusev
MakerCo-founder at ApproveIt
@valentine_erokhin the request history is safely stored right in the app's direct messages. So now it is a single place where you can see the entire log of your decisions instead of time-wasting search in tons of DMs or Emails
Fajar Siddiq
👨🏻💻🇸🇬🏝️ Serial Entrepreneur, Singapore
congrats on the launch dude!
Serge Gusev
MakerCo-founder at ApproveIt
@fajarsiddiq thank you!
Lora Stokratiukfounder
Looks cool! Is your bot integrated into any of task managers?
Serge Gusev
MakerCo-founder at ApproveIt
@scrabbly_girl not yet, but we are actively looking for the feature requests to implement in next updates. What task manager are you using?
