Approvals

Approvals is an approval and access tracking bot for Slack.

Approvals allows you to create efficient approval & access tracking processes in Slack. Whether your team members need approval or access, they can have it sorted within minutes.
Less time on processes means more time for the important things... like cake! 🎉
Olivia Mann
Maker
🎈
@livmann01
Hey PH peeps 👋 You're all looking great today! I am one of the makers of Approvals, a new approval and access tracking bot for your team in slack. With customisable resource listings and approver groups, along with on-demand reports you can ensure your team remains compliant and secure while giving them time back to focus on the things that matter 🍰 We're super excited for everyone to try it out so much so that Approvals is currently free for Slack workspaces of all sizes 🚀 Any questions or feedback you have please send them my way! Enjoy 😀
