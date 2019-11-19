Apply Yourself: How to get hired in tech
Interviews with recruiters & employees at top tech companies
Hi everybody! This is Kevin, the co-founder of Pathrise and creator of Interviewing Insider Guides. I’m really excited to launch our podcast, Apply Yourself, to the Product Hunt community. The goal of this podcast is to have honest conversations about hiring in tech and give listeners real insights that they can use as they move through the application and interview processes. @rl_gupta , our host, was the first recruiter at GitHub, ran university recruiting at Google, and has worked at a variety of other companies, both large and small. In her conversations with engineers at top tech companies like Spotify, founders of YC-backed companies like Lambda School and Standard Cognition, and technical recruiters at mission-driven startups like Sidewalk Labs, listeners will learn specific hiring processes and best practices, what makes a good candidate at these companies, and insights into the state of the tech industry as a whole. At Pathrise our goal is to act as an advocate for job-seekers by correcting the imbalance of information between applicant and company. The Apply Yourself podcast provides open and honest communication to do just that and we’re excited to see what you learn from it!
