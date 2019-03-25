Available in the US and Canada, Apple News+ presents the best and most relevant articles to meet any range of interests from renowned publications such as Vogue, National Geographic Magazine, People, ELLE, The Wall Street Journal and Los Angeles Times.
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
Another example of a shift toward subscription-based consumption. A few startups in this space: Substack, for paid newsletters Breaker Upstream for paid podcasts Headspace, Calm, Oak, Simple Habit, for guided meditation Curious to hear everyone's thoughts on Apple News+. Will you subscribe?
