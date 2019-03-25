Log InSign up
Apple News +

An immersive news experience now with magazines

Available in the US and Canada, Apple News+ presents the best and most relevant articles to meet any range of interests from renowned publications such as Vogue, National Geographic Magazine, People, ELLE, The Wall Street Journal and Los Angeles Times.
Apple to Launch Premium Version of Apple NewsCEO Tim Cook said the tech giant would bring magazines to a new service called Apple News Plus, a premium version of its free news app, priced at $9.99 a month.
WSJ
Apple launches Apple News Plus serviceApple's "Netflix for news" subscription service has just been announced. Building out the Apple News app with the participation of multiple high-profile news organizations and publishers - that either use a paywall already or are expanding into subscriber content - the new subscription is intended to be a single-ticket news consumer landing spot.
The Verge
Ryan Hoover
Another example of a shift toward subscription-based consumption. A few startups in this space: Substack, for paid newsletters Breaker Upstream for paid podcasts Headspace, Calm, Oak, Simple Habit, for guided meditation Curious to hear everyone's thoughts on Apple News+. Will you subscribe?
