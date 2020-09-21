AppFollow 6.0
Anatoly Sharifulin
Maker
CEO & Co-Founder at AppFollow.io
Heeeelloooooo Product Hunt! 👋 Anatoly, the CEO of AppFollow here, and I’m happy to introduce to you the totally revamped AppFollow with over 30 new features we’ve been working on for the past 12 months. But before that, @Razkarmi, thanks for hunting us! AppFollow now is a single hub for all mobile teams working with reviews, ratings, app performance, and organic installs. Now, mastering collaboration between teams is easier than ever: data is stored in one place, no hustle moving it from different tools. 🤖 Time-saving review management & automation platform and review analytics 📈 Do-it-all ASO solution to acquire users organically. 🗣 Voice of the Customer tools to know exactly what’s in your users' mind 🤑 Downloads & revenue dashboard to track sales, subscriptions, and IAP events ⚡ Extensive API and integrations with Tableau, Zapier, advanced Zendesk app First-time users coming from Product Hunt will get 10% off their plan. Happy to hear your feedback as always!
