Hello Product Hunt! Thanks, Raz for hunting us :) I’m Anatoly, CEO of AppFollow. We worked really hard to launch this update and here it is! AppFollow 5.0 makes it easier and faster for you to manage your app, user reviews and search for growth opportunities. So what’s in AppFollow 5.0? 💬 User feedback tools to identify users problems in seconds; 🤔 Sentiment reviews analysis; 📈 Full-featured App Store Optimization (ASO) tools with ASO analytics and advanced keyword research; 📱 Competitive analysis for mobile apps from any app stores; 💻 Integrations with Jira, Salesforce, Microsoft Teams bot, Telegram bot, Zendesk native app For all PH community, there is a discount: 10% off for new users. Sign up and try all the premium features for 10 days for free. All the feedback is appreciated! Cheers, Anatoly
Im using AppFollow for over 3 yrs now and most useful features for me are: answer to reviews, ASO tools and instant notifications to Slack about new Reviews. Ah, also, im watching few competitors too :)
Have used AppFollow in the past. Great work on the updates, keep it up!
@daniil_kopilevych thanks for your kind words, Daniil! Let me know if you'd like to try new features :)
I started using AppFollow around 5 years, absolutely amazing progress so far, every major update is repeatedly a big deal. The progress in there ASO is really great, yet lots to come.
