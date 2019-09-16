Log InSign up
AppFollow 5.0

All-in-one service to win in app stores

Introducing AppFollow 5.0!
All-in-one service to win in app stores: sentiment reviews analysis, competitive analysis, keywords research, ASO analytics, reply to reviews tool, integration with Jira, Salesforce, Telegram and more!
AppFollow 5.0 - service for user reviews management, App Store Optimization (ASO) and app monitoringIt's been a year since our last major update. We worked hard and are happy to introduce you a fresh and shiny AppFollow 5.0 with User Feedback analysis tools, fully updated ASO Tools with ASO analytics, Competitive analysis tools and more!
Anatoly Sharifulin
Maker
Hello Product Hunt! Thanks, Raz for hunting us :) I’m Anatoly, CEO of AppFollow. We worked really hard to launch this update and here it is! AppFollow 5.0 makes it easier and faster for you to manage your app, user reviews and search for growth opportunities. So what’s in AppFollow 5.0? 💬 User feedback tools to identify users problems in seconds; 🤔 Sentiment reviews analysis; 📈 Full-featured App Store Optimization (ASO) tools with ASO analytics and advanced keyword research; 📱 Competitive analysis for mobile apps from any app stores; 💻 Integrations with Jira, Salesforce, Microsoft Teams bot, Telegram bot, Zendesk native app For all PH community, there is a discount: 10% off for new users. Sign up and try all the premium features for 10 days for free. All the feedback is appreciated! Cheers, Anatoly
Sergey Kudryashov
Im using AppFollow for over 3 yrs now and most useful features for me are: answer to reviews, ASO tools and instant notifications to Slack about new Reviews. Ah, also, im watching few competitors too :)
Daniil Kopilevych
Have used AppFollow in the past. Great work on the updates, keep it up!
Olga Padulosi
Maker
@daniil_kopilevych thanks for your kind words, Daniil! Let me know if you'd like to try new features :)
Paul Moiseev
I started using AppFollow around 5 years, absolutely amazing progress so far, every major update is repeatedly a big deal. The progress in there ASO is really great, yet lots to come.
Olga Padulosi
Maker
@fgbytes thanks Paul! Great to hear you find it useful. There is more to come for sure, we are launching new major features before the end of the year, so stay tuned :)
