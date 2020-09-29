  1. Home
  2.  → APM by Instabug

APM by Instabug

Application performance monitoring built for mobile apps

The newest addition to the Instabug platform helps you take a proactive approach to app performance and quality. Don’t wait for your users to complain, get a real-time insightful look into your users’ experience and track all performance metrics from one place
Introducing Instabug App Performance Monitoring (APM) | Instabug BlogMonitoring app performance helps you take a proactive approach towards improving quality instead of waiting for a crash or error to occur or hearing negative feedback from users. Instabug's APM tool helps you track key metrics to improve your app's performance, including Apdex scores, UI hangs, network timeouts and issues, slow launches, tracking custom traces, and more.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
37 Reviews5.0/5
Omar Gabr
Hunter
CEO, Instabug
Hi Everyone, I'm Omar Gabr, one of the cofounders of Instabug. We’re so excited for you to try our newest addition to the Instabug platform, Application Performance Monitoring! 🎉 Continuing our focus on empowering apps worldwide, APM helps developers take a proactive approach to app performance and quality. User feedback is the lifeblood of Instabug and it was no different when developing APM. This product has been years in the making and was only possible with the feedback of the top mobile teams in the world. 🚀 APM helps mobile teams measure app quality as perceived by users and get ahead of hidden performance issues: - Rendering issues and UI hangs: Understand where the app's UI is unresponsive per screen - Network performance and timeouts: Track the full round trip of your network requests as seen on the client side including timeouts and network failures - Slow app launches: Trace app launch performance and determine whether it's app or OS related - Profiling custom flows in your app: Define crucial flows in the app and track performance changes over time The top mobile teams like Verizon, Ventee Privee, and Lyft rely on Instabug for app quality. Signup for free and find out why today.
Upvote (46)
Share
Mostafa Zaher
@okgabr congratulations, awesome stuff! Best of luck and good job, team.
Upvote (2)
Share
Hady ElHady
Marketing Lead @dashdash
Amazing. Best of luck to the @instabug team! 🚀♥️
Upvote (10)
Share
Nono Ghannam
Building awesome startups from MENA 🦄
Wow! Looking forward to trying this out.
Upvote (10)
Share
Nabil Mohamed
🎈
VP Product | Instabug
Designing and building APM took a herculean amount of effort from a world class team here at @instabug . We agonized over every detail, and we really hope it shows :) Thanks to everyone who was involved (you know who you are) and let's brace ourselves for our customers' reaction. Onwards and upwards 🚀
Upvote (8)
Share
Mohamed Hassan
CTO @ Schibsted Classified
As always amazing work from the Instabug Team! keep it on fire guys and girls.
Upvote (4)
Share