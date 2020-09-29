APM by Instabug

discussion
Hi Everyone, I'm Omar Gabr, one of the cofounders of Instabug. We’re so excited for you to try our newest addition to the Instabug platform, Application Performance Monitoring! 🎉 Continuing our focus on empowering apps worldwide, APM helps developers take a proactive approach to app performance and quality. User feedback is the lifeblood of Instabug and it was no different when developing APM. This product has been years in the making and was only possible with the feedback of the top mobile teams in the world. 🚀 APM helps mobile teams measure app quality as perceived by users and get ahead of hidden performance issues: - Rendering issues and UI hangs: Understand where the app's UI is unresponsive per screen - Network performance and timeouts: Track the full round trip of your network requests as seen on the client side including timeouts and network failures - Slow app launches: Trace app launch performance and determine whether it's app or OS related - Profiling custom flows in your app: Define crucial flows in the app and track performance changes over time The top mobile teams like Verizon, Ventee Privee, and Lyft rely on Instabug for app quality. Signup for free and find out why today.
Wow! Looking forward to trying this out.
Designing and building APM took a herculean amount of effort from a world class team here at @instabug . We agonized over every detail, and we really hope it shows :) Thanks to everyone who was involved (you know who you are) and let's brace ourselves for our customers' reaction. Onwards and upwards 🚀
As always amazing work from the Instabug Team! keep it on fire guys and girls.
