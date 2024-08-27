Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
AnswerGrid (YC S24)
AnswerGrid (YC S24)
Scale your lead qualification with AI agents
Visit
Upvote 2
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
AnswerGrid is an AI-powered prospecting research tool. We help B2B builders discover the 30 most relevant leads worth the investment of manual outbound every day.
Launched in
Productivity
Sales
Artificial Intelligence
by
AnswerGrid
Recall
Ad
Summarize Anything, Forget Nothing!
About this launch
AnswerGrid
Scale your web research for relevant outbound
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
AnswerGrid (YC S24) by
AnswerGrid
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Productivity
,
Sales
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Bolu Ben-Adeola
and
Noah Öhrner
. Featured on September 3rd, 2024.
AnswerGrid
is not rated yet. This is AnswerGrid's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report