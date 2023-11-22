Products
This is the latest launch from Craftwork Design
See Craftwork Design’s 41 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Animated Crypto Coins
Animated Crypto Coins
60 free animated 3D crypto coins for financial projects
50% OFF for design assets
•
Free
Spark financial creativity with Free Crypto Coins Animations – 60 dynamic 3D designs, perfect for financial websites or apps. Download now and add them to your creations!
Launched in
Design Tools
by
Craftwork Design
Launch discussions
About this launch
Craftwork Design
UI assets for startup owners & busy designers
206
reviews
961
followers
Animated Crypto Coins by
Craftwork Design
was hunted by
Bakhtiyar Sattarov
in
Design Tools
. Made by
Bakhtiyar Sattarov
,
Anastasiya Yavorskaya
and
Denis Shepherd
. Featured on November 23rd, 2023.
Craftwork Design
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 153 users. It first launched on March 26th, 2017.
Upvotes
40
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
