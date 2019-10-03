Deals
Animals on Airbnb Experiences
Animals on Airbnb Experiences
The new standard for animal tourism
Travel
Airbnb
Life’s better with animals—and now there’s a new way to meet them with local hosts who care for their welfare. Every experience must follow World Animal Protection guidelines, so you can connect with a clear conscience.
an hour ago
Airbnb Is Launching Ethical Animal Experiences
All products featured on Condé Nast Traveler are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Travelers don't exactly have the best track record when it comes to treating animals well.
New Airbnb Excursions to Focus on Animals
Airbnb Animal Experiences will have an ethical focus; its announcement comes at a time of increased scrutiny of organizations offering animal interactions to tourists. Airbnb Experiences, the activities arm of the home-sharing platform, offers travelers many things to do in Lima, Peru.
