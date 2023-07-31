Products
This is the latest launch from AngelList
See AngelList’s 30 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Relay
Relay
AI-powered portfolio analyzer, driven by your inbox.
Extract key details from investment documents and company updates with AngelList Relay. Transform unstructured data from your inbox into an organized dashboard by simply forwarding an email.
Launched in
Productivity
Fintech
Artificial Intelligence
by
AngelList
About this launch
AngelList
Build a startup. Build and manage a fund. Invest in both.
78
reviews
7.8K
followers
Relay by
AngelList
was hunted by
Madison Flickinger
in
Productivity
,
Fintech
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Madison Flickinger
,
Tammy Nguyen
,
James Zammit
,
Sung Kwak
,
Channing Ritter
and
Thibaut LaBarre
. Featured on August 1st, 2023.
AngelList
is rated
5/5 ★
by 75 users. It first launched on May 7th, 2014.
Upvotes
13
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
