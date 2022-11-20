Products
Home
→
Product
→
Angel Investor OS
Angel Investor OS
Manage your startup angel investing in Notion
Are you overwhelmed by all the tasks of your angel investing? This template helps you manage everything from sourcing deals and tracking connections to monitoring your portfolio in one place.
Launched in
Investing
,
Venture Capital
,
Fundraising
by
Angel Investor OS
About this launch
Angel Investor OS
Manage your startup angel investing in Notion
Angel Investor OS by
Angel Investor OS
was hunted by
Maximilian Fleitmann
in
Investing
,
Venture Capital
,
Fundraising
. Made by
Maximilian Fleitmann
and
Sina Sadegh
. Featured on November 22nd, 2022.
Angel Investor OS
is not rated yet. This is Angel Investor OS's first launch.
