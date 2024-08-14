Launches
Amigo
AI powered finance management for macOS & iOS
Amigo AI leverages advanced language models to provide personalized financial insights from your transaction data, emails, and statements. Manage your finances effectively with tailored recommendations and smart budgeting tools.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Finance
Personal Finance
by
AI powered finance management
Amigo by
was hunted by
Tirupati Balan
in
Artificial Intelligence
Finance
Personal Finance
Tirupati Balan
. Featured on August 15th, 2024.
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Amigo AI Expense Manager's first launch.
Upvotes
35
Comments
17
Day rank
-
Week rank
#99
