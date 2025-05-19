Subscribe
AI Meeting Notetaker
Turn meeting notes into automated workflows. Handle meetings, summaries, todos and emails with your AI personal assistant.
ProductivityMeetingsArtificial Intelligence

The joyful productivity app
Amie by
Amie
was hunted by
Dennis Müller
in Productivity, Meetings, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Dennis Müller
,
Volodymyr Kartavyi
,
Liza Dyuchkova
,
Ivo Silva
,
Lorenzo Cesana
and
Filipe Tavares
. Featured on May 20th, 2025.
Amie
is rated 4.5/5 by 116 users. It first launched on February 18th, 2020.