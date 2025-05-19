Launches
Amie
This is a launch from Amie
See 3 previous launches
Amie
AI Meeting Notetaker
Turn meeting notes into automated workflows. Handle meetings, summaries, todos and emails with your AI personal assistant.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Productivity
•
Meetings
•
Artificial Intelligence
Amie by
Amie
was hunted by
Dennis Müller
in
Productivity
,
Meetings
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Dennis Müller
,
Volodymyr Kartavyi
,
Liza Dyuchkova
,
Ivo Silva
,
Lorenzo Cesana
and
Filipe Tavares
. Featured on May 20th, 2025.
Amie
is rated
4.5/5 ★
by 116 users. It first launched on February 18th, 2020.