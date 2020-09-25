  1. Home
  2.  → Amazon Blink

Amazon Blink

New high-res indoor and outdoor security cameras.

All-new Blink Outdoor and Indoor, wireless, weather-resistant HD security camera with two-year battery life and motion detection.
Amazon's new indoor and outdoor Blink cameras can record for up to four years on one set of batteriesAmazon's Blink brand has announced a pair of new home cameras that can record 1080p video for up to four years of "normal use" with four AA batteries. A new battery pack coming later this year makes the enhanced endurance possible.
Amazon's new Blink security cameras borrow the best parts of its Ring cams(Image credit: Amazon / TechRadar) The Amazon Blink line of security cameras are its affordable recorders, offering specced-down versions of the popular Ring devices for lower prices - and the company has just announced two more products in the line.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment