ALTO
ALTO
Visualize your dev team's bandwidth
ALTO is an app for Slack that integrates with your tech stack to improve your dev team productivity, gain visibility into the day-to-day work, and help build up healthy habits from day one!
Launched in
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
Change Management
ALTO
Fireberry
About this launch
ALTO
The First Developer Engagement Platform
ALTO by
ALTO
was hunted by
Enrique Quilez
in
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
,
Change Management
. Made by
Enrique Quilez
,
Alex Kurkin
,
Yuri Podoplelov
,
Pavel Sevtov
and
Arsenii Tsubera
. Featured on June 19th, 2024.
ALTO
is not rated yet. This is ALTO's first launch.
