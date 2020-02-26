Almanac Guide to 1:1 Meetings
1:1 tips and templates from 75+ tech managers
#1 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Taylor Thompson
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! I’m co-founder at Almanac, a tool like GitHub for collaborating on documents. We’ve built an open ecosystem where you can discover, copy and build on thousands of docs and resources – instead of starting from scratch on every project. We asked our community how they approach one-on-ones and are excited to share the results: a synthesis of 75 perspectives on 1:1s, including templates for how they approach these meetings. I’d love your feedback: What can we improve? Would you add any additional tips to the guide? What should our next topic be? Taylor
Upvote (5)Share
So incredibly comprehensive! Amazing to not only get tactical advice but also templates to go along with it to get started immediately!
Upvote (2)Share
Maker
One of my favorite 1:1 agendas is "start, stop, continue, anything else you need from me," by @jaminbrazil !
Upvote (1)Share