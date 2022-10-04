Products
This is the latest launch from Spark
See Spark’s 5 previous launches →
All-new Spark
Smart, focused, email
Spark is a fast, cross-platform email client designed to filter out the noise – so you can focus on what's important. Cut out distractions, develop intentional habits, and discover true productivity. Now, on Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android.
Launched in
Android
,
Email
,
Productivity
Spark
Spark
All in one email solution.
All-new Spark by
Spark
was hunted by
Elena Obilets
in
Android
,
Email
,
Productivity
. Made by
Elena Obilets
,
Maria Henyk
,
Kostiantyn Hresko
,
Alexandra Pashel
,
Elizabeth Dovgan
,
Nikita Tanchuk
,
Andrew Ielisieiev
,
Dmytro Bezverkhnii
,
Andriy Druk
,
Alexander Telpis
,
Roman Senin
and
KaL MichaeL
. Featured on October 4th, 2022.
Spark
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 53 users. It first launched on February 25th, 2016.
