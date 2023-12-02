Products
Alfred Chat

Alfred Chat

ChatGPT powered customer support for your website

Alfred is an AI-powered customer support chatbot that answers questions 24/7 and can be trained on any content source. Let the AI resolve the conversations automatically or answer yourself from your real-time inbox.
Launched in
Customer Communication
Bots
CRM
 by
About this launch
Answer customer questions instantly with Alfred
Alfred Chat by
was hunted by
Kevin Piacentini
in Customer Communication, Bots, CRM. Made by
Kevin Piacentini
and
Aurélien Brabant
. Featured on December 5th, 2023.
is not rated yet. It first launched on November 28th, 2023.
