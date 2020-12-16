Alfred 4.3

discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Chris Messina
Hunter
Mentor
#1 Product Hunter! 🏆 ko-fi.com/chris
I've really dug into Alfred during 2020 — building workflow toolkits, publishing a huge list of Custom Web Searches, and developing a bunch of new themes! I love the updates for Big Sur and have already published several themes that take advantage of these changes — notably my Google and Craft themes:
Share
@chrismessina I use paid version of Alfred for years and it’s probably the most valuable app on my iMac. Thanks!