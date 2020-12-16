Alfred 4.3

  1. Home
Alfred is now Universal and adds gorgeous Big Sur theming

Alfred is an award-winning app for macOS which boosts your efficiency with hotkeys, keywords, text expansion and more. Search your Mac and the web, and be more productive with custom actions to control your Mac.
Chris Messina
I've really dug into Alfred during 2020 — building workflow toolkits, publishing a huge list of Custom Web Searches, and developing a bunch of new themes! I love the updates for Big Sur and have already published several themes that take advantage of these changes — notably my Google and Craft themes:
Csaba Kissi
@chrismessina I use paid version of Alfred for years and it’s probably the most valuable app on my iMac. Thanks!
