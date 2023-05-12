Products
This is the latest launch from Albus
See Albus’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Albus for Google Driveᵀᴹ
Albus for Google Driveᵀᴹ
Build GPT-4 powered, contextual knowledge base using GDrive
Visit
Upvote 27
20% off on annual sub
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Albus absorbs information from your Google Driveᵀᴹ and uses GPT-4 to answer questions with context from your word documents, excel worksheets, PDF files and slide decks. All inside your Slack workspace!
Launched in
Slack
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
by
Albus
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Albus
Your personal AI teammate right inside Slack
19
reviews
839
followers
Follow for updates
Albus for Google Driveᵀᴹ by
Albus
was hunted by
Abhash Kumar
in
Slack
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Kartik Mandaville
,
Sandeep Talukdar
,
Avinash Ramesha
,
Abhishek kulkarni
and
Saloni Rai
. Featured on May 12th, 2023.
Albus
is rated
4.2/5 ★
by 19 users. It first launched on December 21st, 2022.
Upvotes
27
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report