This is the latest launch from Albus
See Albus’s 2 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Albus for Google Driveᵀᴹ
Albus for Google Driveᵀᴹ

Albus for Google Driveᵀᴹ

Build GPT-4 powered, contextual knowledge base using GDrive

Free Options
Embed
Albus absorbs information from your Google Driveᵀᴹ and uses GPT-4 to answer questions with context from your word documents, excel worksheets, PDF files and slide decks. All inside your Slack workspace!
Launched in
Slack
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Albus
About this launch
Albus Your personal AI teammate right inside Slack
19 reviews
839
839 followers
Albus for Google Driveᵀᴹ by
Albus
was hunted by
Abhash Kumar
in Slack, Productivity, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Kartik Mandaville
,
Sandeep Talukdar
,
Avinash Ramesha
,
Abhishek kulkarni
and
Saloni Rai
. Featured on May 12th, 2023.
Albus
is rated 4.2/5 by 19 users. It first launched on December 21st, 2022.
Upvotes
27
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-