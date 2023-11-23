Products
This is the latest launch from Albus
See Albus’s 3 previous launches →
Albus for Community
Albus for Community
AI-powered knowledge bot for Slack communities
A smart sidekick and buddy for all your community members in Slack. Albus learns from your Slack conversations (+ other sources) to give instant answers and handle repetitive questions. Transform your community into a knowledge hub for your members.
Launched in
Slack
Artificial Intelligence
Community
by
Albus
About this launch
Albus
Your AI-powered knowledge bot for Slack and web
23
reviews
975
followers
Albus for Community by
Albus
was hunted by
Abhash Kumar
in
Slack
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Community
. Made by
Kartik Mandaville
. Featured on November 24th, 2023.
Albus
is rated
4.3/5 ★
by 23 users. It first launched on December 21st, 2022.
Upvotes
14
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
