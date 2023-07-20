Products
Akto's Test Editor
Ranked #14 for today

Your playground for writing custom API security tests

Free Options
Embed
World's first personalized API security testing tool. Test Editor allows you to write easy YAML templates in under 10 mins and test your APIs in CI/CD. It comes with built-in 100+ templates to start with and support GraphQL and JSON APIs.
Launched in
Open Source
Developer Tools
Security
 by
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thanks for checking out our product. We would love to know your feedback."

The makers of Akto's Test Editor
About this launch
1review
65
followers
was hunted by
Ankita Gupta
in Open Source, Developer Tools, Security. Made by
Ankita Gupta
and
Ankush Jain
. Featured on July 20th, 2023.
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Akto's Test Editor's first launch.
Upvotes
62
Vote chart
Comments
10
Vote chart
Day rank
#14
Week rank
#126