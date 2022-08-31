We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
This is the latest launch from Akiflow
See Akiflow’s 3 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Akiflow - Time Blocking for Notion
Ranked #3 for today

Akiflow - Time Blocking for Notion

Manage your time and tasks all in one place

Free Options
Akiflow is the Time Blocking platform that lets you consolidate all the tools you use, so you can block time for your tasks and see everything you need to get done in your calendar.
Launched in Productivity, Task Management, Calendar by
Akiflow
Drata
Ad
Put SOC 2 compliance on autopilot
About this launch
Akiflow
Being always well organised is possible.
154reviews
176
followers
Akiflow - Time Blocking for Notion by
Akiflow
was hunted by
Nunzio Martinello
in Productivity, Task Management, Calendar. Made by
Nunzio Martinello
and
Sebastiano Favaro
. Featured on September 1st, 2022.
Akiflow
is rated 4.8/5 by 147 users. It first launched on August 21st, 2020.
Upvotes
114
Vote chart
Comments
19
Vote chart
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#34