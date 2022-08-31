Sign in
This is the latest launch from Akiflow
Akiflow - Time Blocking for Notion
Manage your time and tasks all in one place
Akiflow is the Time Blocking platform that lets you consolidate all the tools you use, so you can block time for your tasks and see everything you need to get done in your calendar.
Productivity
Task Management
Calendar
Akiflow
About this launch
Akiflow
Being always well organised is possible.
Akiflow - Time Blocking for Notion by
Akiflow
was hunted by
Nunzio Martinello
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Calendar
. Made by
Nunzio Martinello
and
Sebastiano Favaro
. Featured on September 1st, 2022.
Akiflow
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 147 users. It first launched on August 21st, 2020.
