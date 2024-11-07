Launches
Aki
Aki
Your AI executive assistant
Aki is an AI Executive Assistant, enhancing task and calendar management with the power of LLMs. Automate scheduling, task management and communications, and get real-time productivity support!
Launched in
Productivity
Task Management
Artificial Intelligence
About this launch
Aki was hunted by
Nunzio Martinello
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Nunzio Martinello
and
Francesco Tai Bernardelli
. Posted on November 8th, 2024.
