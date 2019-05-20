Airtable Gantt Block
Turn your Airtable base into a Gantt chart
Visualize dependencies and critical paths in your workflow to get a high-level view of what needs to be done, when, with interactive Gantt charts on Airtable. Switch seamlessly between Gantt charts, kanban boards, spreadsheet-like grids and more.
Stephen SuenMakerHiring@s2tephen · Product Designer, Airtable
👋 Hey Product Hunt! At Airtable, we're on a mission to democratize software creation by giving people the building blocks to create flexible tools for any workflow: rich field types, configurable views, and Airtable Blocks. Today we're introducing the latest addition to that toolkit—with the Gantt block, you can visualize and manage timelines with dependencies to keep your projects on track. We spent a lot of time figuring out how to best translate Gantt chart software into something that meshes seamlessly with Airtable's core concepts and we're thrilled to share the results with you today. If you're already on a Pro plan, you can get started by adding a Gantt block to one of your existing bases. If you're brand-new to Airtable, sign up today for a free 14-day trial of the Gantt block and our other premium features: https://www.producthunt.com/r/aa... If you have any questions or feedback, feel free to leave a comment here or email me at stephen@airtable.com!
