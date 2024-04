Webflow 12,987 upvotes

Webflow is hosting both our fronend and part of the backend. Really the best web builder, offering incredible costumization, speed and security.

OpenAI 869 upvotes

OpenAI is the powerhouse behind our software. Our web analyzation process uses gpt-4-vision, our copy is created by a custom gpt-4-turbo, and the ad creatives are created by a custom Dall-E model.

Airtable 11,406 upvotes

Airtable has helped create the database for the MVP launch. Awsome tool, easy to work with and has powerul integrations.