Airbnb Online Experiences

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Divyansh Patel
Hunter
During this period since few months, there's been a lot of travel ban and flights are being cancelled to reduce the spreading of Covid-19. I have heared people using Airbnb Experience since long and loving it. Kudos to the Airbnb team and the hosts for creating an online experience to the people staying home and enjoy the experiences. Good part, if you are good at cooking, singing or podcasting you too can host an online experience. :)
UpvoteShare