Sign in
See Air’s 14 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Air for Teams
Ranked #5 for today
Air for Teams
The fastest way to find, store, and share content
Visit
Upvote 93
1,000 GB FREE
•
Free Options
Air is the ultimate collaboration hub for your team's creative assets. It's a visual workspace where your content can be easily stored, shared, managed, and finalized. Say goodbye to legacy tools like Dropbox and Google Drive. Welcome to Air.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
SaaS
by
Air
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Waldo
Ad
The fastest way to do quality mobile testing
About this launch
Air
The Creative Operations Platform for marketing teams
241
reviews
Follow
Air for Teams by
Air
was hunted by
Shane Hegde
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
SaaS
. Made by
Shane Hegde
,
Tyler Strand
,
Heather Adams
,
Ariel Rubin
,
Francis Zierer
and
Fiona McCurdy-McGee
. Featured on November 10th, 2022.
Air
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 210 users. It first launched on February 27th, 2018.
Upvotes
93
Comments
52
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#46
Report