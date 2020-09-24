Air 2.0
Bring your team together in a space designed for visual work
Really enjoyed talking to Shane and the team at Air about their product strategy. They put a ton of love into how visual assets are managed and the value is obvious when compared to generic file storage like Dropbox or GDrive. I would love to see integrations with task managers like Asana and chat tools like Slack, and easy ways to export files in different crops and formats for different social networks. It's ambitious to try to unbundle a use case from such ubiquitous products but if you deal with media for a living, you're probably desperate for something better.
Hey Product Hunt, Air co-founder here 👋 About 6 months ago, we released Air on Product Hunt and then immediately kicked off our fundraising process with just 4 months of runway left. In that time, we took 136 meetings with 57 firms. Air's "data room" was a +7,000 word Notion doc. We buckled down on product improvements, rolled out new features, created a new tier for Air, and released over a dozen side projects on Product Hunt. Our preparation was a far cry from poetic and I'm pretty confident I went outside my apartment less than a dozen times. Product Hunt launches and the overwhelming support from this community got us through! Today, we are excited to launch Air 2.0. You will notice some big changes to the product, including: - Support for non-visual file types - Table and gallery view - Improvements to the upload and import experience - Guest and commenter permissions - Password protected links - And more! We have all kinds of users running on Air every day, from larger customers like Clorox, BeautyCon, and Thrillist, to beloved DTC brands like Thursday Boots, Curology, Smalls, and Bev. We want Air to become the go-to collaboration tool for creative folks. And when we say "creative" we don't mean just animators and graphic designers. We mean *anyone* who works with content — digital creators, brand marketers, strategists, social media managers, and beyond. Thank you again for this community. We wouldn't be here without you! Shane
I used to spend so much time sorting out media files until I came across Air! Shane, thanks for freeing up some more of my time everyday - I can use it to ping you more often, kidding! Use this product guys if you have not already, game changer!
