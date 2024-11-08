Launches
Aimi Sync
Aimi Sync
Score videos with custom music and voiceovers
Aimi Sync is a web app that lets anyone effortlessly sync customized, generative music to video. The music is 100% copyright and royalty-cleared.
Music
Artificial Intelligence
Video
Aimi
Aimi
Aimi is the AI music initiative.
Music
Artificial Intelligence
Video
Melissa Chong
and
Bran Cirk
. Featured on November 9th, 2024.
Aimi
is rated
5/5 ★
by 4 users. It first launched on May 31st, 2020.
Upvotes
10
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
