Home
→
Product
→
AIMailman
AIMailman
Create the most powerful emails in the world
AI Mailman allows you to finely craft the most powerful emails in the world. Simply fill out a small form, and have a email template generated in seconds!
Launched in
Email
Productivity
Email Marketing
by
AIMailman
About this launch
AIMailman
Create the most powerful emails in the world
AIMailman by
AIMailman
was hunted by
Michael Beer
in
Email
,
Productivity
,
Email Marketing
. Made by
Michael Beer
. Featured on July 17th, 2023.
AIMailman
is not rated yet. This is AIMailman's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
0
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
