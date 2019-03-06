Aiko Meet is the first video conferencing solution built with AI. Audio is automatically subtitled, and you'll receive a full transcript at the end of your call!
Take calls right in your browser with a custom link (no extensions, no installs), fully private.
Priansh ShahMaker@priansh · Currently @ Aiko AI (helloaiko.com)
HELLO Product Hunters! Today I'm super super excited to announce the launch of Aiko AI's first product, Aiko Meet. Aiko Meet is a video conferencing solution that utilizes artificial intelligence to provide subtitles + a full transcript! As a very small team of remote makers, we rely on video conferencing very much in order to communicate. However, we often find ourselves forgetting what we said or asking each other to repeat phrases. After asking around, we found this was a common problem with no easy solution. Aiko Meet aims to solve this using artificial intelligence. Your call is automatically transcribed in realtime, and you'll be able to see subtitles for people as they speak! Rest assured you'll never miss another word. Moreover, after the call, the room owner will be emailed a full transcript, so you can go back in time to find those important tidbits of information! Aiko Meet is made with privacy in mind, and so we never store any audio or video on our end. We don't store any information regarding who joined your call, and utilize WebRTC (a peer to peer protocol). We're also proud to be one of the ONLY video conferencing solutions to implement a fully connected mesh, meaning your calls are directly between you and your team. Other cool features: - Picture in Picture mode so you can pop out a video and take it with you in other applications - Integrated Chat - Send/Receive Images (paste them into chat!) - Screensharing without extensions (supported on Chrome 72+ and Firefox) - Knocking so you can choose who to let in - and lots more coming soon! It's been a long, long journey here, and we've got a lot more planned (including Translation and Comprehension--stay tuned!). We hope you find this tool as useful as we have! With 💖, Two Makers with too much time
