Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
aiCode.fail
aiCode.fail
Ship AI Code with confidence and speed
Visit
Upvote 9
Get Pro 3 months 20% off
•
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
aiCode.fail checks generated code for hallucinations, vulnerabilities, and more. Try it for FREE & ship code FAST! 🚀 It's helped me deploy 3x faster. Seriously, the results speak for themselves.
Launched in
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
No-Code
by
aiCode.fail
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
aiCode.fail
Ship AI Code with CONFIDENCE 🔒 and SPEED 🚀
0
reviews
19
followers
Follow for updates
aiCode.fail by
aiCode.fail
was hunted by
Lewis Polansky
in
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
No-Code
. Made by
Lewis Polansky
. Featured on November 26th, 2024.
aiCode.fail
is not rated yet. This is aiCode.fail's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report