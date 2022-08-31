Products
AI2sql Chrome Extension
Ranked #5 for today
AI2sql Chrome Extension
Generate SQL directly in your browser with help of AI
Generate a SQL query using the AI2sql Chrome extension. It generates an SQL query based on your input. With this simple and useful tool, you'll be able to generate the query quickly from your web browser.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
+1 by
AI2sql Chrome Extension
About this launch
AI2sql Chrome Extension
Generate SQL directly in your browser with help of AI
AI2sql Chrome Extension by
AI2sql Chrome Extension
was hunted by
Aditya
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Mustafa Ergisi
. Featured on September 1st, 2022.
AI2sql Chrome Extension
is not rated yet. This is AI2sql Chrome Extension's first launch.
Upvotes
58
Comments
34
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#46
